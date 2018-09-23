UAE official denies Iranian allegations of links to military parade attackers

DUBAI (Reuters) - A senior United Arab Emirates official denied on Sunday Iranian allegations alluding to the involvement of the UAE in training gunmen that attacked a military parade in southwestern Iran.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs for the United Arab Emirates, Anwar Gargash, speaks at an event at Chatham House in London, Britain July 17, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall

The “formal incitement against the UAE from within Iran is unfortunate, and has escalated after the Ahvaz attack,” said Minister of State for Foreign Affairs for the United Arab Emirates Anwar Gargash in a tweet.

“The UAE’s historical position against terrorism and violence is clear and Tehran’s allegations are baseless.”

(This version of the story was corrected to read gunmen instead of troops in first paragraph)