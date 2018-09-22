Iran Revolutionary Guard member says attack on military parade signals weakness: FARS

DUBAI (Reuters) - A senior figure in Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards said on Saturday a shooting attack on a military parade in southwestern Iran that killed 24 people was a continuation of the activities of Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

“This terror act is not a sign of power, but one of weakness and a continuation of the actions of Daesh (Islamic State) in Iraq and Syria where they shoot innocent people,” Rear Admiral Ali fadavi, a deputy Guards commander, was quoted by the semi-official Fars news agency as saying.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, in which 12 Revolutionary Guards members were among the 24 dead. More than 60 people were wounded.