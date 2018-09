CAIRO (Reuters) - Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack by gunmen on a military parade in southwestern Iran on Saturday, according to the group’s Amaq news agency.

A general view of the attack during the military parade in Ahvaz, Iran September 22, 2018. Tasnim News Agency/via REUTERS

Amaq said Islamic State fighters had carried out the attack in Ahvaz city. The group provided no evidence for the claim.