Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
September 26, 2018 / 4:48 PM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Islamic State says Iran attack will not be the last: al Furqan

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - A spokesman for the Islamic State said in an undated recording released on Wednesday that an attack on Iranian Revolutionary Guards, which the group claimed on Saturday, would not be the last.

“The Ahvaz attack will not be the last, God willing,” Abi al-Hassan al-Muhajer said in the recording carried by the group’s Al Furqan network on Telegram.

“The soldiers of the caliphate have proven just how fragile the security of the Magi State (Iran) is,” he said.

Reporting by Ali Abdelaty; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

