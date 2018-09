DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran will respond “swiftly and decisively” to an attack on a military parade in southwestern Iran, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said, holding agents of a foreign regime responsible.

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif attends a meeting in Istanbul, Turkey May 18, 2018. Hudaverdi Arif Yaman/Pool via Reuters

“Terrorists recruited, trained, armed & paid by a foreign regime have attacked Ahvaz,” Zarif tweeted. “Iran will respond swiftly and decisively in defense of Iranian lives.”