DUBAI (Reuters) - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani ordered the country’s security forces to identify those reponsible for an attack on Saturday on a military parade, the semi-official ISNA news agency said.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani delivers a speech during the annual military parade marking in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2018. Tasnim News Agency/via REUTERS

The attack in the southwestern city of Ahvaz claimed at least 24 lives.