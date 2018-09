DUBAI (Reuters) - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday the United States wants to create insecurity in the Islamic Republic a day after an attack on a military parade that killed members of the country’s elite Revolutionary Guards.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani attends a news conference at the Chancellery in Vienna, Austria July 4, 2018. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Speaking before leaving Tehran to attend the U.N. General Assembly in New York, Rouhani accused U.S.-backed Gulf Arab states of providing financial and military support for anti-government ethnic Arab groups.