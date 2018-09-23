U.S. envoy Haley rejects Iran blame over parade attack: CNN

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley on Sunday rejected Iranian fingerpointing at Washington over a deadly parade attack, saying Iranian leaders should look closer to home.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks during a news conference at U.N. headquarters in Manhattan, New York, U.S., September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Asked about comments made by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani earlier Sunday, Haley told CNN: “He needs to look at his own base to figure out where that’s coming from. He can blame us all he wants. The thing he’s got to do is look at the mirror.”