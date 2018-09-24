FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 24, 2018 / 12:22 PM / Updated 36 minutes ago

Head of Iran's National Security Council calls for dialogue with neighbors after parade attack

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The head of Iran’s National Security Council said the country needed constructive dialogue to avoid tensions with neighboring countries after an attack on a military parade on Saturday killed 25 people.

A general view shows an attack on a military parade in Ahvaz, Iran, in this September 22, 2018 photo by ISNA. The photo is watermarked from source. ISNA/Iranian Students' News Agency/Social Media/via REUTERS

“It’s essential to be fully aware and increase our constructive dialogues to neutralize the plots of enemies who want to create suspicion and disagreement among regional countries,” said Ali Shamkhani, the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security council.

Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Toby Chopra

