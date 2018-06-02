FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
June 2, 2018 / 11:08 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Iran military jet crashes in Isfahan province, pilots eject

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - An Iranian military jet crashed on Saturday in the central Isfahan province, the semi-official Fars news agency reported, but the two pilots ejected before it came down in a desert area.

“The fighter ran into technical problems after departing the Shahid Babaei Air Base in Isfahan on a training flight and crashed mid-day near Hasanabad village,” the air force said in a statement published on Fars.

Emergency teams arrived at the crash site, Fars said, and the pilot and co-pilot of the F-7 jet were taken to a hospital.

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; editing by David Stamp

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.