LONDON (Reuters) - Iran will unveil a new fighter jet next week and developing missile capabilities will remain Tehran’s top priority, the defense minister was quoted as saying by Fars news agency on Saturday.

FILE PHOTO: Iran's national flags are seen on a square in Tehran February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

“We will present a plane on National Defense Industry Day, and people will see it fly, and the equipment designed for it,” Brigadier General Amir Hatami said.

Iran celebrates National Defense Industry Day on Aug. 22.