September 22, 2018 / 8:59 PM / Updated 40 minutes ago

Iran summons some European envoys over attack on military parade: IRNA

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Iran summoned the envoys of the Netherlands, Denmark and Great Britain on Saturday night over the shooting at a military parade in which 25 people were killed, accusing them of harboring Iranian opposition groups in their countries, IRNA reported.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani delivers a speech during the annual military parade marking in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2018. Tasnim News Agency/via REUTERS

“It is not acceptable that these groups are not listed as terrorist organizations by the European Union as long as they have not carried out a terrorist attack in Europe,” foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi was quoted as saying by IRNA.

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Hugh Lawson

