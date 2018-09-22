FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 22, 2018 / 3:23 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Iran's Khamenei says attack on military parade is linked to U.S. allies

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Saturday that an attack on a military parade in southwestern Iran was linked to the United States’ “allies in the region” and ordered security forces to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks live on television after casting his ballot in the Iranian presidential election in Tehran June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Caren Firouz/File Photo

“This crime is a continuation of the plots of the regional states that are puppets of the United States, and their goal is to create insecurity in our dear country,” Khamenei said in a statement published on his website.

He did not name the states, but U.S. allies in the region include Iran’s arch-foe Israel and also the Arab Gulf states, especially Saudi Arabia.

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Gareth Jones

