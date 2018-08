LONDON (Reuters) - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday the country had to develop its military forces to prevent other states taking over its territory and resources.

FILE PHOTO: Iran's President Hassan Rouhani attends a news conference at the Chancellery in Vienna, Austria July 4, 2018. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner/File Photo

“We should make ourselves ready to fight against the military powers who want to take over our territory and our resources,” Rouhani said in a speech broadcast live on state television on National Defence Industry Day.