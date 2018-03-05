Iran says missile work will continue despite Western pressure: Tasnim

TEHRAN (Reuters) - Iran will press on with its missile program regardless of Western pressure to halt it, a senior military commander was quoted on Monday as saying.

FILE PHOTO: A display featuring missiles and a portrait of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is seen at Baharestan Square in Tehran, Iran September 27, 2017. Picture taken September 27, 2017. Nazanin Tabatabaee Yazdi/TIMA via REUTERS

“Iran’s missile program will continue non-stop and foreign powers have no right to intervene on this issue,” the semi-official Tasnim news agency quoted Iranian Armed Forces spokesman Masoud Jazayeri as saying.

He also said no Iranian official had permission to “discuss this issue with foreigners,” Tasnim reported.

France’s foreign minister was in Iran on Monday to reaffirm Europe’s commitment to a nuclear deal reached between Iran and six major powers, but also to echo concerns raised by U.S. President Donald Trump who has threatened to quit the accord.