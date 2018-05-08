FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 8, 2018 / 6:27 AM / Updated 30 minutes ago

France says Iran deal not perfect but a source of peace

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s defense minister said the Iran nuclear deal was a source of peace in an explosive region, as world powers waited to see if U.S. President Donald Trump would pull out of the accord on Tuesday.

Florence Parly told RTL radio the deal was not perfect but had successfully suspended Iran’s nuclear military program and the Iranians had respected the agreement.

Trump has repeatedly threatened to withdraw from the deal, which eased economic sanctions on Iran in exchange for Tehran limiting its nuclear program, unless France, Germany and Britain - which also signed the agreement - fix what he has called its flaws.

A U.S. official said on Monday it was unclear if efforts by European allies to address Trump’s concerns over the pact would be enough to save it.

“This deal ... is a factor of peace and stabilization in a very eruptive region,” Parly said.

(This version of the story corrects lead and quote)

Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide and Sophie Louet; Editing by Andrew Heavens

