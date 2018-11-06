World News
November 6, 2018 / 6:49 PM / Updated 38 minutes ago

Pompeo OKs sanctions exception to allow development of Iran port: State Department

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo testifies that North Korea has not responded in recent days to queries by the United States to prepare logistics for an upcoming summit during his appearance at a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has granted an exception to certain U.S. sanctions to allow the development of Iran’s Chabahar port to advance Afghanistan’s economic development, a U.S. State Department spokesman said on Tuesday.

The exceptions to the sanctions the United States reimposed on Iran on Monday also allow for the construction of a railway from the port for Afghanistan’s use and for shipments of non-sanctionable goods, such as food and medicine, to the war-torn country, the spokesman said.

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.