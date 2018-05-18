Insurance firm Arthur J. Gallagher monitoring U.S. exit from Iran deal

(Reuters) - Insurance broker Arthur J. Gallagher & Co will continue to monitor developments on the U.S. withdrawal from the 2015 international agreement designed to deny Tehran the ability to build nuclear weapons, the company said on Friday.

AJG has British and Norwegian subsidiaries that have brokered insurance and advised clients on activities related to Iran’s oil and gas industry, as recently as the 2018 first quarter, according to a filing.

“Whatever the decision from the U.S. administration, we will take appropriate action in compliance with all applicable laws as is our customary practice, company spokeswoman Anna Rozenich said.

The AJG subsidiaries helped clients obtain insurance and reinsurance for a variety of activities in Iran, including transporting oil and gas to and from Iran and operating vessels that provide support to offshore oil platforms that supply Iran with oil, according to the filing.