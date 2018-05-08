FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 8, 2018 / 9:07 PM / in 3 hours

U.S. Treasury to terminate Iran aircraft license: U.S. official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury will terminate civil aviation companies’ export licenses for Iran following President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the nuclear deal with that country, a senior American official said on Tuesday.

“Within the first 90 days the Treasury Department is going to work to terminate the specific licenses that were issued pursuant to the statement of licensing policy on civil aviation,” a senior State Department official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“Treasury will be reaching out to private-sector companies and work to terminate those license in an orderly way,” the official said.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; editing by Jonathan Oatis

