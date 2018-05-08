Boeing to consult with U.S. on 'next steps' after Trump's Iran move

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) said on Tuesday it will consult with the U.S. government on “next steps” following President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from a 2015 international agreement designed to deny Iran the ability to build nuclear weapons.

FILE PHOTO: The Boeing logo is seen on a Boeing 787 Dreamliner airplane in Long Beach, California March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

IranAir has ordered 200 passenger aircraft worth $38.3 billion at list prices, including 100 from Airbus (AIR.PA), 80 from Boeing and 20 from Franco-Italian turboprop maker ATR (LDOF.MI). All the deals are dependent on U.S. licenses because of the heavy use of U.S. parts in commercial planes.

Related Coverage Airbus says needs time to study U.S. decision on Iran

The U.S. Treasury Department said the United States will revoke authorizations for the export of commercial passenger aircraft, parts and services to Iran after a 90-day period.

“As we have throughout this process, we’ll continue to follow the U.S. government’s lead,” Boeing spokesman Gordon Johndroe said.

Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg said last month that the airplane manufacturer has no Iranian deliveries scheduled this year. He said Boeing’s 777 production plan “is not dependent on the Iranian orders.” Muilenburg is set to address the Economic Club of Washington on Wednesday.

Shares of Boeing fell 0.8 percent to $337.65 after Trump’s announcement that the United States was leaving the Iran nuclear deal and that Washington would reimpose economic sanctions on Tehran.

European planemaker Airbus said on Tuesday it will study Trump’s decision, adding that it would take some time.