Bolton says U.S. will be aggressive, unwavering on Iran sanctions

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - White House national security adviser John Bolton on Tuesday dismissed an EU plan for a special payments plan to circumvent U.S. sanctions against Iranian oil sales, saying the trading bloc was long on rhetoric and short on follow-through.

FILE PHOTO: National Security Adviser John Bolton discusses "Protecting American Constitutionalism and Sovereignty from International Threats," at a forum hosted by the Federalist Society for Law and Public Policy Studies in Washington, U.S. September 10, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Speaking at a conference, Bolton also said the United States would be aggressive and unwavering in enforcing economic sanctions on Iran that are resuming after Washington withdrew from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. He said the United States would not allow the European Union or anyone else to undermine them.