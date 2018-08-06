White House's Bolton says Iran should 'come to the table'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - If Iran wants to avoid the reimposition of U.S. sanctions it should take up President Donald Trump’s offer to negotiate, White House national security adviser John Bolton said on Monday.

U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton speaks about election security in the White House press briefing room at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 2, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Asked in an interview on Fox News what the leaders of Iran could do, Bolton said: “They could take up the president’s offer to negotiate with them, to give up their ballistic missile and nuclear weapons programs fully and really verifiably not under the onerous terms of the Iran nuclear deal, which really are not satisfactory.”

“If Iran were really serious they’d come to the table. We’ll find out whether they are or not.”