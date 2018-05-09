Britain looking at impact of U.S. sanctions on Iran: May's spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is looking at information as the government receives it from the United States over the impact of new sanctions on Iran, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Wednesday when asked whether assurances had been sought for companies.

“We’re obviously at an early point in this process and we’re looking at information as we receive it from the U.S,” he told reporters. “But that is obviously something we’ll be talking about with our European counterparts as well.”