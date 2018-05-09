FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
May 9, 2018 / 12:18 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Britain looking at impact of U.S. sanctions on Iran: May's spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is looking at information as the government receives it from the United States over the impact of new sanctions on Iran, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Wednesday when asked whether assurances had been sought for companies.

“We’re obviously at an early point in this process and we’re looking at information as we receive it from the U.S,” he told reporters. “But that is obviously something we’ll be talking about with our European counterparts as well.”

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.