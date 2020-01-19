UK's Johnson, France's Macron reiterate commitment to Iran nuclear deal

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomes France's President Emmanuel Macron at the NATO leaders summit in Watford, Britain December 4, 2019. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron reiterated their commitment on Sunday to the Iran nuclear deal and agreed a long-term framework was needed, Downing Street said on Sunday.

“On Iran, the leaders reiterated their commitment to the JCPoA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) and also acknowledged the need to define a long-term framework to prevent Iran acquiring a nuclear weapon,” a Downing Street spokeswoman said in a statement after the two met on the sidelines of a Libya summit in Berlin.

“They agreed on the importance of de-escalation and of working with international partners to find a diplomatic way through the current tensions.”