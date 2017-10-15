Britain, Germany committed to Iran nuclear deal: May's office

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain and Germany agreed on Sunday they remained committed to the nuclear deal with Iran after a U.S. decision to decertify the agreement, a spokeswoman said after a call between Prime Minister Theresa May and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel greets Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May as she arrives for the G20 leaders summit in Hamburg, Germany July 7, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

“They agreed the UK and Germany both remained firmly committed to the deal,” the spokeswoman said in a statement.

“They also agreed the international community needed to continue to come together to push back against Iran’s destabilizing regional activity, and to explore ways of addressing concerns about Iran’s ballistic missile program.”