Britain says Iran's move on nuclear deal is a threat to national security

Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is seen outside Downing Street in London, Britain October 24, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - Foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Tuesday that Iran’s decision to take a new step to reduce commitments to a landmark 2015 nuclear deal posed a threat to Britain’s national security.

Iran said on Monday it had launched a new batch of advanced centrifuges to accelerate uranium enrichment, following the withdrawal from the nuclear pact by the United States.

“Iran’s latest actions clearly contravene the deal and pose a risk to our national security,” Raab said.

“We want to find a way forward through constructive international dialogue but Iran needs to stand by the commitments it made and urgently return to full compliance.”