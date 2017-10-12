FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain will not speculate on possible U.S. withdrawal from Iran deal: PM May's spokesman
Sections
Featured
California 'horror' fires burn on, 40 dead in one week
California wildfires
California 'horror' fires burn on, 40 dead in one week
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 12, 2017 / 10:27 AM / 3 days ago

Britain will not speculate on possible U.S. withdrawal from Iran deal: PM May's spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will not speculate on what will happen if the United States withdraws from an international deal to curb Iran’s nuclear program, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Thursday.

He said Britain’s government has been crystal clear about the importance of the deal and its ongoing commitment to it.

“As for speculating on what happens next, I‘m not going to do that,” the spokesman said when asked about a possible U.S. decision to decertify the deal.

Reporting by William James; writing by Andy Bruce; editing by Stephen Addison

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.