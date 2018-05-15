UK's Johnson: we should not pursue regime change in Iran

LONDON (Reuters) - Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said regime change in Iran was not a policy Britain should pursue and that any change would not necessarily be for the better.

Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson arrives in Downing Street, in London, May 15, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Johnson made the comments in parliament on Tuesday in response to a question about whether he thought John Bolton, the U.S. National Security Advisor, was seeking regime change in Tehran.

“I have to tell you that I do not believe that regime change in Tehran is the objective that we should be seeking,” Johnson said.

“We might conceivably achieve regime change at some stage in the near future but I cannot with any confidence say that would be a change for the better because it seems equally plausible to me to imagine that Qasem Soleimani of the IRGC (Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps) could put himself in a very good position to take over from Ayatollah Khamenei for instance.”