FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
May 15, 2018 / 11:22 AM / Updated 26 minutes ago

UK's Johnson: we should not pursue regime change in Iran

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said regime change in Iran was not a policy Britain should pursue and that any change would not necessarily be for the better.

Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson arrives in Downing Street, in London, May 15, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Johnson made the comments in parliament on Tuesday in response to a question about whether he thought John Bolton, the U.S. National Security Advisor, was seeking regime change in Tehran.

“I have to tell you that I do not believe that regime change in Tehran is the objective that we should be seeking,” Johnson said.

“We might conceivably achieve regime change at some stage in the near future but I cannot with any confidence say that would be a change for the better because it seems equally plausible to me to imagine that Qasem Soleimani of the IRGC (Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps) could put himself in a very good position to take over from Ayatollah Khamenei for instance.”

Reporting by Estelle Shirbon and Andrew MacAskill; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.