July 4, 2018 / 7:33 AM / Updated an hour ago

China's foreign minister to visit Vienna for Iran nuclear deal talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign minister and state councillor, Wang Yi, will go to Vienna on Friday for talks with Iran, a foreign ministry spokesman said on Wednesday, as the nations left in the Iran nuclear deal work to save the pact without the United States.

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi delivers a speech at an international forum on the "Belt and Road" Legal Cooperation in Beijing, China July 2, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

The spokesman, Lu Kang, made the comment at a daily news briefing.

Iran said its foreign minister would meet counterparts from U.S. allies Britain, France and Germany, as well as Russia and China, in Vienna to discuss how to maintain the Iran nuclear deal, from which the United States has pulled out.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Writing by Christian Shepherd

