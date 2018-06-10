Iran's Rouhani criticizes U.S. for imposing its policies on others

QINGDAO, China (Reuters) - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday said that U.S. efforts to impose its policies on others are a threat to all, after Washington last month said it was withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal and would reimpose economic sanctions.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani walks to his car after walking out from the airplane upon his arrival at Qingdao Liuting International Airport, Shandong province, China, June 8, 2018. Wang Zhao/Pool via REUTERS

Rouhani, speaking at a summit of the Chinese and Russian-led security bloc the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in the port city of Qingdao, said he appreciated efforts by Beijing and Moscow to maintain the nuclear deal.