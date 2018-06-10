FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 10, 2018 / 5:29 AM / Updated an hour ago

Iran's Rouhani criticizes U.S. for imposing its policies on others

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

QINGDAO, China (Reuters) - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday said that U.S. efforts to impose its policies on others are a threat to all, after Washington last month said it was withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal and would reimpose economic sanctions.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani walks to his car after walking out from the airplane upon his arrival at Qingdao Liuting International Airport, Shandong province, China, June 8, 2018. Wang Zhao/Pool via REUTERS

Rouhani, speaking at a summit of the Chinese and Russian-led security bloc the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in the port city of Qingdao, said he appreciated efforts by Beijing and Moscow to maintain the nuclear deal.

Reporting by Christian Shepherd; writing by Tony Munroe; Editing by Michael Perry

