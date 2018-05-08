FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 8, 2018 / 5:45 PM / in an hour

U.S. withdrawing from Iran deal, with window before reimposing sanctions: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Trump administration officials called key members of the U.S. Congress on Tuesday and told them he had decided to withdraw from the Iran nuclear agreement, but would not reimpose sanctions for up to six months, congressional aides said.

FILE PHOTO: President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable discussion on tax reform at the Cleveland Public Auditorium in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S., May 5, 2018. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Trump will not lift waivers for 90 days, with an option for another 90, one aide explained, as senior administration officials called members of Congress to brief them on the president’s decision shortly before his promised announcement.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by James Dalgleish

