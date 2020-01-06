World News
January 6, 2020 / 11:02 AM / Updated an hour ago

Germany says still wants to save Iran nuclear deal

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: An Iranian flag flutters in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna, Austria September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany still wants to save Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with six major powers despite Tehran’s announcement on Sunday that it would abandon limitations on enriching uranium, a German Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Monday.

“That would be a further breach of the JCPoA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) but not - I want to stress that - automatically the end of the agreement,” the spokesman told a regular government news conference.

“Our goal remains to save the agreement. We are in talks on that,” he added.

Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Thomas Escritt

