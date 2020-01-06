White House adviser: Trump could still renegotiate Iran nuclear deal

FILE PHOTO: White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway speaks to reporters at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is confident he could still renegotiate a new nuclear deal with Tehran, White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said on Monday, a day after Iran announced it would retreat further from the 2015 nuclear pact.

Asked if Trump believes he can still get Iran to renegotiate a new nuclear agreement, Conway told reporters at the White House: “He said he’s open. If Iran wants to start behaving like a normal country ... sure, absolutely.”