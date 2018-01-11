FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 11, 2018 / 9:00 PM / in a few seconds

Ahead of U.S. decision, Macron tells Trump of need to abide by Iran deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron stressed to Donald Trump in a telephone call on Thursday the importance of abiding by a nuclear deal with Iran ahead of a decision by the U.S. president that could reimpose sanctions on the country.

“The president ... recalled France’s determination in favor of a strict application of the agreement and the importance of its respect by all of its signatories,” the French presidency said in a statement.

“The proper implementation of the agreement should be accompanied by a strengthened dialogue with Iran on its ballistic program and its regional policy, in order to guarantee better stability in the Middle East.”

Reporting by John Irish; editing by Andrew Roche

