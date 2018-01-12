Germany to keep seeking full implementation of Iran deal - spokeswoman

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany will consult with Britain and France on how to proceed in implementing a nuclear deal with Iran, a foreign ministry spokeswoman said, after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to withdraw from the pact if some “flaws” are not fixed.

“We will now consult with our European partners to find a common way forward,” the spokeswoman wrote in an email. “The federal government will continue to campaign for the full implementation of the nuclear agreement.”