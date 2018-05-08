FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 8, 2018 / 1:02 PM / Updated an hour ago

Iran will not accept EU demands beyond nuclear deal: Iranian official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Iran would not accept any demands on top of those it agreed to in its nuclear deal with world powers, a senior Iranian official said on Tuesday, hours before U.S. President Donald Trump is due to announce if he is pulling out of the accord.

“The European signatories are trying to persuade Trump to remain in the deal, but they should know that Iran will never accept any demand beyond the deal,” the official told Reuters on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue.

“Trump should know that he is responsible for all the consequences of the deal’s collapse. Iran has always been committed to its international obligations.”

Writing by Parisa Hafezi; editing by John Stonestreet

