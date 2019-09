FILE PHOTO: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani delivers a speech at the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Dushanbe, Tajikistan June 15, 2019. REUTERS/Mukhtar Kholdorbekov/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran’s next moves to scale back its nuclear commitments will have “extraordinary” effects, President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday according to state TV, two days ahead of a deadline set by Tehran for Europe to save a 2015 nuclear deal.

“The third step (in reducing Iran’s commitments) will be the most important one and it will have extraordinary effects,” Rouhani said, without elaborating.