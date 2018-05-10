FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 10, 2018 / 7:42 PM / in an hour

UAE puts nine Iranian people and entities on terrorism list

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates has placed nine Iranian people and entities on its list of terrorists and terrorist organizations for suspected connections with Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards after the United States did the same, the state news agency (WAM) reported on Thursday.

“The nine individuals and entities have been designated for procuring and transferring millions in U.S. dollar-denominated bulk cash to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force,” the statement said.

It did not specify whether any of the people or entities had any link to the UAE. The step was taken following close collaboration with the United States, which has designated the same individuals and entities, it added.

Reporting by Marwa Rashad; Editing by Kevin Liffey

