May 15, 2018 / 3:32 PM / in 2 hours

Iran says can resume nuclear activity to much higher level than before 2015 deal - Fars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Iran is prepared to resume its nuclear program to a much higher level than before a multinational deal was reached in 2015 that curbed the country’s nuclear work in return for lifting most of the sanctions imposed on Tehran.

“We have the capacity and we are ready to resume our nuclear activities to a much higher level if the talks fail with Europeans to save the nuclear deal after America’s exit,” the head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organisation, Ali Akbar Salehi was quoted as saying by the Fars news agency on Tuesday.

Writing by Parisa Hafezi, Edited by John Irish

