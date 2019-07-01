Iran's Zarif says next step will be enriching uranium above 3.67%: IRIB

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran will enrich uranium above 3.67% fissile purity, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Monday, if European countries fail to salvage a 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers.

The 3.67% level is that deemed suitable for generating civilian nuclear energy. Above that would mark the first step in a process that could eventually be put to producing the more highly refined material that can be used for a nuclear warhead. Iran has always denied it has any plans to develop an atom bomb.

“Our next step will be enriching uranium beyond the 3.67% allowed under the deal,” Zarif said, according to the state-run Iranian broadcaster IRIB. “The Europeans have failed to fulfill their promises of protecting Iran’s interests under the deal.”