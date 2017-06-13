FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
EU's Mogherini confident U.S. will stick to Iran nuclear deal
#World News
June 13, 2017 / 8:14 AM / 2 months ago

EU's Mogherini confident U.S. will stick to Iran nuclear deal

High Representative of the European Union Federica Mogherini and Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif attend the opening of the Oslo Forum at Losby Gods outside Oslo, Norway June 13, 2017. NTB Scanpix/Hakon Mosvold Larsen via REUTERS

1 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - European foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said on Tuesday she was confident the United States would stick to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, despite its protestations to the contrary, as the deal is working.

Slideshow (6 Images)

"I am confident that the review in the United States will bring to wise decisions, which means keeping something that is working," she told a news conference on the margins of a peace mediation conference in Oslo.

"In any case the European Union will guarantee that the deal keeps, that we stick to that ... and that our policy of engagement with Iran continues."

Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Hugh Lawson

