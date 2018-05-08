FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 8, 2018 / 6:48 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

EU top diplomat calls others to honor Iran deal after Trump pulls out

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The top European Union diplomat, Federica Mogherini, on Tuesday called on the international community to stick to the Iran nuclear deal despite U.S. President Donald Trump announcing he was pulling out and would reimpose sanctions on Tehran.

European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini speaks during an international conference on the future of Syria and the region, in Brussels, Belgium, April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Walschaerts

“I am particularly worried by the announcement tonight of new sanctions,” Mogherini said.

“The European Union is determined to preserve it,” she said of the world powers’ 2015 agreement with Tehran. “Together with the rest of the international community, we will preserve this nuclear deal.”

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Hugh Lawson

