LONDON (Reuters) - European countries have the political will to save the nuclear deal with Iran after the U.S. exited it, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said.

FILE PHOTO: Iran's President Hassan Rouhani attends a news conference at the Chancellery in Vienna, Austria July 4, 2018. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

“But to achieve that they need to take practical measures and certain decisions within the time limit,” he was quoted as saying by state news agency IRNA on Saturday.