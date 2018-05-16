FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 16, 2018 / 1:55 PM / in 2 hours

Russia backs EU plan to meet on Iran nuclear deal in Vienna next week: Ifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Wednesday Russia supported a European Union proposal to hold a meeting on the Iran nuclear deal in Vienna next week, Interfax news agency said.

The deal between Iran and six world powers lifted most international sanctions in 2016 in return for Tehran curbing its nuclear program, under strict surveillance by the U.N. nuclear watchdog.

European powers this week vowed to shore up the deal after U.S. President Donald Trump announced Washington’s withdrawal.

Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Janet Lawrence

