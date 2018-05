BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The chairman of European Union leaders, Donald Tusk, said on Tuesday U.S. President Donald Trump’s stance on Iran and international trade would “meet a united European approach”.

European Council President Donald Tusk attends the European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, March 23, 2018. Olivier Hoslet/Pool via Reuters

After Trump announced he was pulling the United States out of the 2015 Iran nuclear accord, Tusk said all 28 EU leaders would discuss both issues when they meet in the Bulgarian capital Sofia next Wednesday and Thursday.