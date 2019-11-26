Iran nuclear deal Joint Commission to meet in Vienna on December 6: EU statement

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Officials from China, Russia, France, Germany and Britain will meet with Iran in Vienna on Dec. 6 to discuss how to uphold the 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran, the European Union said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The Joint Commission will be chaired by European External Action Service Secretary General Helga-Maria Schmid and will be attended by the E3+2 (China, France, Germany, Russia, United Kingdom) and Iran,” the EU said.