Iran says EU promising to salvage nuclear deal despite Trump move

TEHRAN (Reuters) - Iran’s nuclear chief said on Saturday that the European Union had promised to save the nuclear deal with major powers despite U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to exit the accord and reimpose sanctions on Tehran.

FILE PHOTO: Head of the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization Ali Akbar Salehi attends the lecture "Iran after the agreement: Hopes & Concerns" in Vienna, Austria, September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

“We hope their efforts materialize ... America’s actions ... show that it is not a trustworthy country in international dealings,” Ali Akbar Salehi told a joint news conference in Tehran with the European Commissioner for Energy and Climate, Miguel Arias Canete.