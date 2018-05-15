FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
May 15, 2018 / 9:43 AM / Updated an hour ago

Iran's Zarif says had constructive EU meeting over nuclear deal: Tasnim

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Iran’s foreign minister said he had a constructive meeting with EU Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini on Tuesday, and he was optimistic Iran’s interests in the nuclear deal could still be preserved despite the U.S. withdrawal from the pact.

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif attends a meeting with European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini at the EU Council in Brussels, Belgium, May 15, 2018. Thierry Monasse/Pool via Reuters

“It was a nice and constructive meeting,” Mohammad Javad Zarif was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency. “We are on the right track to make sure the interests of the remaining signatories of the JCPOA (the nuclear deal), especially Iran, are guaranteed.”

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.